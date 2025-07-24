Non-teaching staff in J&K schools demands promotions

SRINAGAR, JULY 24: The Jammu and Kashmir All Departments Clerical Staff Association (JKADCSA) and the School Education Non-Teaching Employees Forum (SENTEF) have raised serious concerns over the continued freezing of non-teaching posts and the delay in promotions within the School Education Department.

In a joint press conference held here, the associations highlighted that the lack of promotions and vacant clerical positions is forcing teaching staff to handle administrative duties, affecting the overall academic environment. “The freeze on non-teaching posts has led to an alarming 80% vacancy rate in promotional positions,” said JKADCSA President Jeelani Naik.

The data shared reveals that in the Kashmir division alone, 97 of 115 Head Assistant posts and 211 of 586 Senior Assistant posts are vacant. The situation is worse in Jammu division, with 91 of 114 Head Assistant and 317 of 554 Senior Assistant posts unfilled. The associations demanded immediate de-freezing of all sanctioned posts, timely promotions across all non-teaching categories, and a comprehensive cadre review. They warned that continued inaction could lead to democratic protests.