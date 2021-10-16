Non-local shot dead in Srinagar’s Eidgah

Srinagar: A non-local resident was shot dead on Saturday evening in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a non-local, whose identification is being ascertained, was fired upon near Eidgah park, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The injured, the report said, was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The officials said that the security forces have reached the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.