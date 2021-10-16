Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Non-local shot dead in Srinagar’s Eidgah

dead
Representational picture

Srinagar: A non-local resident was shot dead on Saturday evening in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a non-local, whose identification is being ascertained, was fired upon near Eidgah park, leaving him in a pool of blood.

 

The injured, the report said, was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The officials said that the security forces have reached the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.


svg%3E
Previous
Another non-local shot dead in Kashmir, 2nd killing of the day
svg%3E
Next
Senior J&K official robbed by ‘Thak Thak’ gang in Delhi
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor