A non-local drowned in river Jhelum in Panzinara area of Shalteng in Srinagar outskirts on Sunday, meanwhile rescue operation has been launched to retrieve his body.

Reports reaching said that Mohammad Jubil, son of Mohammad Ramzan, resident of Bihar at present Maloora, drowned in river Jhelum in Panzinara Shalteng this late afternoon.

They said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by River Police Srinagar and SDRF to fish out his body.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.