Srinagar: Police have apprehended a suspect identified as Lokesh Kumar, hailing from Alipurdauar, West Bengal. The arrest took place at Regal Chowk during the early hours, where a joint police checkpoint was set up. The suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen pistol.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official reports, Lokesh Kumar was caught with a pistol during a routine checkpoint at Regal Chowk. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the recovered firearm had been stolen on the same night from the residence of a registered license holder. The incident has been documented under FIR 31/2023, which has been registered at the Kothibagh Police Station.

“One person namely Lokesh Kumar of Alipurdauar West bengal a/p Elahibagh Soura caught with pistol on a joint naka at Regal chowk in wee hours. He had stolen this pistol same night from the house of a registered license holder. FIR 31/2023 registered at PS Kothibagh,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.