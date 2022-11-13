Srinagar, Nov 13: The School Education Department Sunday said that there were no plans or proposals of winter vacations in Kashmir for now.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tasaduq Hussain Mir said, “Winter vacations in Kashmir valley are subservient to the weather conditions.”

He said, “As of now, we have no plans of winter vacations.”

The director further said that the department will continue the academics till weather situation allows.

“The school Education Department will take a call on winter vacations only when the weather conditions deteriorate or there will be minus temperatures here,” DSEK said.

Mir said, “Previously, the schools have been remained closed from past two and a half years due to which there were some learning gaps among our students.”

He said, In order to bridge those gaps, the School Education Department is conducting remedial classes.”—(KNO)