No vacancy for PM post in years to come : Rajnath Singh

New Delhi : Rajnath Singh has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain the BJP’s unquestioned choice for leadership in the coming years, declaring there is “no vacancy for the PM’s post for many elections to come.”

In an interview with India Today TV, Singh traced his association with PM Modi back to the 1980s and praised his rare ability to connect with people, simplify complex issues, and take decisive calls in crises. “Even the world’s top leaders seek his advice on global matters. I have never seen another Prime Minister receive so many personal birthday calls from world leaders,” Singh said.