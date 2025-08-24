No terrorist force can subdue India: LG

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said no terrorist force can ever subdue India.

“By organizing this meeting in Srinagar, the Indian Chamber of Commerce has also assured the industrial ecosystem that no terrorist force can ever subdue India. This event in Srinagar is a huge statement against the enemies of our great nation, and it will inspire Industries in J&K to aim for greater goals,” the Lieutenant Governor said

He was addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) meeting in Srinagar..

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, spoke about the investment opportunities, prevailing peace, and economic transformation taking place in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing the industrial revolution, and the UT of J&K has emerged as an attractive destination for investment.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the efforts of the Indian Chamber of Commerce to promote the interests of trade, commerce, and industry in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the ICC’s members meeting at Srinagar will provide a platform for networking and collaboration for local businesses.

“India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world. For us, relationships are not transactional. It is based on compassion and brotherhood. Our unique cultural heritage and traditional values have made our economy resilient and established India as a great and powerful nation.

We have achieved historic milestones in road, air, and rail connectivity, successfully extending the reach of industrial investment to every corner of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the significant contribution of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in policy advocacy, partnership with the global business community, and discharging its responsibility of connecting investors, regulating for a business-friendly environment, and increasing India’s competitiveness in the global market.

He said the role of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, as one of the important pillars of our strong economy, is extremely important in the historic and transformative journey of India towards Viksit Bharat in 2047.

The Lieutenant Governor also thanked all the business leaders and stakeholders who have contributed to attracting domestic and foreign investment and establishing India as a stable and strong economy.

He assured industry players and potential investors of all necessary support and handholding to explore profitable investments and economic opportunities in J&K.

Abhyuday Jindal, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Managing Director, Jindal Stainless Limited; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department; Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General Indian Chamber of Commerce; Rahul Sahai, Chairman, ICC Jammu Chapter; Khalid Wani, Chairman ICC Kashmir Chapter; business leaders, members of Indian Chamber of Commerce and senior officials were present.