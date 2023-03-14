Srinagar: Reading an article on glaring climate-change problems in your mother tongue is no longer a far-fetched possibility.

Mongabay India, a reputed environment news portal has something interesting to offer through their upcoming project.

The news portal is planning to collaborate with various local media outlets in India to translate and adapt their climate change news stories in English, into various regional languages across the country including Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K, in the last decade, has been facing the brunt of increasing temperatures and less precipitation. The erratic weather changes are known to have many ecological consequences including the impact on glaciers by accelerating their melt to decrease crop productivity in the region. Reporting such problems, therefore, becomes integral to safeguarding the resources and the livelihood of people.

Moreover, if the news gets translated into your regional language, there are more chances it will give you a better understanding of the overall climate change scenario. Against the backdrop of these changes, the project by Mongabay India assumes significance.

“For this project, we are starting with a survey targeted at local news media outlets, which will help us understand what regional language media are looking for in terms of climate change news. Based on the responses, we will decide the best way to provide accurate, in-depth climate news articles that you can adapt to your language. This effort will help us take our ground-breaking stories closer to the people that are most vulnerable to the impacts of changing climate,” Production Editor, Mongabay India, Aditi Tandon told The Kashmir Monitor.

The survey is open till March 31. Here is the link. https://bit.ly/3ZG4Mpe