No shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir, COVID vaccine in J&K: Advisor Baseer Khan

Srinagar: J&K’s Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday evening said that there was no dearth of oxygen, COVID vaccine, Remdesivir and other things in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the Union Territory is one of the best places, which is managing the COVID situation effectively.

Addressing a presser here at DIPR auditorium late Thursday evening, Khan, who was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that the Remdesivir is available in ample quantity in J&K and there was no shortage at all. “The medicine is being provided to the places wherever it is needed,” he said.

He said that some people are trying to create fear that there is shortage of Remedesvir and oxygen and want to pretend that COVID related management is weak and cannot meet the demand. However, he said that the situation is different as there was no shortage, saying that Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has 20 ton oxygen available at present, which is sufficient to meet the demand.

“I want to make it clear that nobody will face hardships in terms of oxygen and other related things,” he said.

About COVID vaccine, he said “Jammu and Kashmir had placed 1.25 Crore order of vaccine and it has already been dispatched. Aggressive drive will be launched within a day or two in this regard,” he said, adding that the vaccine at present is sufficiently available.

He added that he is also visiting the districts on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to see whether everything is in place. “Today, I visited Kulgam and Anantnag where I talked to people and religious heads. There was no shortage of oxygen and other things,” he said, adding that the other districts across the Valley too have no shortage and sufficient medicines, vaccine and oxygen is available to meet the requirement.

About Tocilizumab, he said that the order has been placed already and it will arrive in J & K tomorrow and distribution will be done as per the need.

“We have already put in place the perspective plans and contingency plans and to enhance the infrastructure, the work has been started already. If demand goes up, we are ready to shoulder the situation,” he added.

He also shared the helpline numbers, saying that those in need can contact on 2457552, 2457543 and 6006333308.

He also appealed to people not to believe in rumors, adding that additional oxygen plants are coming up in Bijbehara, Srinagar and Kulgam.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that Remdesivir is available sufficiently at SKIMS, SMHS and other hospitals. “Two-three day stock of Remdesivir is available at SMHS and SKIMS,” he said.

He added that at present 1600 oxygen connected beds are currently available in the Valley, saying that as against 3.26 Crore LPM oxygen requirement, the Valley has availability of 5.43 Crore LPM at present.

“We are increasing the oxygen connected bed capacity from 1600 to 2500 beds in five days while 111 ventilator beds are available and the critical manpower is being hired in this regard,” he said—(KNO)