No shortage of oxygen in J&K; all plants working: P’Pal Secy I&C

Srinagar: A high-level panel headed by Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur Tuesday visited SK Institute of Medical Science, Soura to review the supply and current position of medical oxygen in wake of the rise of COVID-19 cases in J&K.

Last week, the government constituted the panel to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals for meeting the requirements of COVID-19 patients.

Reviewing the preparations, Thakur said that the authorities were ready to deal with any eventuality.

“We have no shortage of medical oxygen supply in J&K. All oxygen plants are working and can be put to optimum use,” he said.

Headed by Thakur, the members of the panel include Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Director SKIMS, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu/Srinagar, Director, NHM J&K , Director Industries & Commerce Jammu/Kashmir, Director, Health & Family Welfare, J&K and Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir.