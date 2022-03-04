The Centre issued a fresh list of dos and don’ts for students and other nationals stranded in war-torn Kharkiv.

Embassy of India in Ukraine also uploaded a Google form on their account asking Indian students stranded in Kharkiv to fill up details immediately.

The embassy has given a full list of instructions for the students to ward off any threats and survive during tough times.

The list published by the Indian government talks about potentially dangerous situations like aerial raids, attacks by aircraft/drones, Missile attacks, Artillery Shelling, Small Arms/Gunfire, Grenade Explosions, Molotov Cocktails (including by local people/militia), Building Collapse, Falling Debris, Internet Jamming, Lack of Electricity/Food/Water, Exposure to freezing temperature, Psychological Trauma/feeling of Panic, Injuries/Lack of medical support, Lack of Transportation, Face-to-face situation with armed fighters/military personnel.

Here is the list of dos and don’ts :

-Remain mentally strong/Do not panic

-Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organize buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons

-Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy /small group coordinator

-Make a WhatsApp group, Compile details, names, addresses, mobile numbers, and contact in India/Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every 08 hours/Keep frequent headcount (every 08 hours)/Group/Squad coordinators to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers

-Only the Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to conserve phone batteries

Survival Strategies

-Keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock

-Emergency Kit should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks, and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available

-Conserve and share food and water: avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations. Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water

-If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain/ cold/storm/during forced march/evacuation

-If injured or ill – intimate condition and seek advice from Control Room/Helpline/WhatsApp

-Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery

-Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers.

-If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to the cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centers, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution

-In each designated group/squad, keep a white flag/white cloth for waving

-Learn two or three sentences in Russian (e.g., we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India)

Here are the sentences in Russian:

Я студентизИндии (I am a student from India)

Я некомбатант (I am a non-combatant)

Пожалуйстапомогите (Please help me)

-When stationary, do regular deep breathing mild movement of limbs to maintain good blood circulation

-Pack minimum personal belongings (other than the emergency kit) preferably in a small backpack suitable for long trek/walking

-Be ready to move under instructions at short notice/do not carry large bags to avoid slowing down, fatigue and crowding

-If stopped by military check-post or by police/armed personnel/militia – Cooperate/Obey/Raise your hands with open palms facing forward above your shoulders/Remain polite/Provide necessary information/Contact the Control Room/Helpline when possible without confrontation

-Movement for evacuation should be done in coordination with authorities as guided by Control Room/Helpline

The don’ts in this time of crisis

-Avoid stepping out from your bunker/basement/shelter at all times

-Do not go to downtown/crowded areas

-Do not join local protestors or militia

-Refrain from commenting on social media

-Don’t pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells

-Do not take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia

-Do not try and film live combat situations

-In the event of warning sirens, take immediate shelter wherever possible. If you are in the open, lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack

-Do not light fires in enclosed spaces

-Do not consume alcohol/refrain from substance abuse

-Do not wear wet socks to avoid chill blains/frostbite. Wherever possible, remove your shoes and dry your socks and other wet belongings

-Avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris

-Stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire

-At check-posts, do not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so. Do not engage in sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel.