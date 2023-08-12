In a significant announcement on Saturday, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, confirmed that there will be no restrictions imposed as Independence Day approaches. He also assured the public that internet services will remain operational without interruption.

Addressing the press, Bidhuri highlighted the meticulous preparations undertaken to ensure a seamless and joyous commemoration of Independence Day.

Anticipating a substantial turnout this year, Bidhuri disclosed a change in the primary event’s venue in Srinagar. The venue has been moved from SK Stadium to Bakshi Stadium due to space constraints.

Additionally, Bidhuri extended a warm invitation to the public, urging them to participate in the Tiranga rally scheduled at 6 AM tomorrow at the Botanical Garden. He emphasized that no passes are required for attending the main event on August 15 – everyone is welcome.

Underlining the utmost priority of security and coordination, Bidhuri reassured that comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and secure execution of the 77th Independence Day festivities across Kashmir. (KNO)