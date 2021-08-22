No reopening of educational institutions in J&K for now

‘Phased re-opening of institutions where 100% vaccination of staff and students has been achieved’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government Sunday ordered continuous closure of the educational institutions for onsite or in-person teaching till further orders.

As per an order issued by State Executive Committee (SEC) headed by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the government shall consider phased re-opening of institutions where 100% vaccination of staff and students has been achieved.

The review meeting was attended by the additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.







“All school and higher educational institutions, including coaching centers, shall continue to remain closed for onsite / in-person teaching, till further orders. However, the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes,” the orde reads, adding, “Government shall consider phased re-opening of institutions where 100% vaccination of staff and students has been achieved.”

All Deputy Commissioners have been asked to intensify testing by making optimum use of available rt-PCR and RAT capacities. There shall be no drop in testing levels.

The SEC also reiterated that there shall be no weekend curfew in any district of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am, the order said.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/ outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25,” it reads.

The Block Divas, the SEC said, shall resume in all Districts subject to the ceiling of 25 persons only with due compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour. “Necessary modifications in the conduct of the event may accordingly be made by all District Magistrates.”

All Deputy Commissioners have been also asked to focus on the positivity rates of the medical-blocks under their jurisdictions.

“Intensified measures, related to Covid management and restriction of activities, shall be undertaken by the DCs in these Blocks,” the order reads, adding, “There shall be renewed focus on Panchayat level mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed.”

The deputy commissioners, the SEC said, shall keep active track of the positivity rates in the Blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like Public or Private Offices, community halls, malls, bazaars etc in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these Blocks.

“The three – “T” protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, needs to be strengthened in these Blocks. The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, on best effort basis, to 70 % or more, excluding travelers.”

Intensive vaccination drives shall be taken up in all districts to ensure timely administration of second dose besides maximizing first dose to vulnerable groups, it said.

The SEC also asked the District Magistrates to strictly ensure that there was full compliance to COVID appropriate behavior and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

“The District Magistrates shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour,” it said, adding, “The joint teams shall submit daily reports regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level. DCs will intensify the campaigns for ensuring COVID appropriate behavior. Dedicated IEC, including Public Announcements through mobile vehicles must be undertaken.”