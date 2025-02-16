Srinagar, Feb 15: Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday dismissed concerns over the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, asserting that there is no question of snatching Wakf properties from Muslims.

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju) said, “Rumours are being spread about the Wakf Amendment Bill, and a fake narrative has been created.”

“Wakf has huge properties in the country, but these are not being utilized for the welfare of the people. Unfortunately, we see people standing outside these properties and begging for alms,” Rijiju said.

He said that the proposed amendments are aimed at ensuring the transparent management of Wakf properties to benefit the Muslim community.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were on board with the government’s decision on the bill. “The Wakf bill is for transparent management of properties for the benefit of Muslims. There is no way that anyone can snatch the properties,” he said, adding that several Muslim Members of Parliament had privately expressed their support for the bill. “Thousands of Muslims, including women, have welcomed it,” Rijiju stated.

Speaking about the governance structure in Jammu and Kashmir, Rijiju said that J&K is a Union Territory where the Lieutenant Governor serves as the administrative head. “We have elected a government in the UT which is playing its role,” he said.

“I cannot comment on the division of powers in J&K. However, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to ensuring that development in J&K remains on track,” the minister said.

He said that statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be restored in due course of time. “I cannot give any timeline, but J&K’s statehood will be restored, and the powers and functions will be demarcated very clearly,” he said, adding, “I would not like to venture into the political and governance side.”

Rijiju also highlighted the provisions of the 2024-25 Union Budget, calling it a significant step towards achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

“In this budget, India’s middle class has received a major relief as income up to Rs 12 lakh has been made tax-free. This is a big step towards the welfare of the people, allowing the middle class to live without financial hassles,” he said, congratulating the middle-class citizens on the reform.

The Minister further pointed out that the budget has prioritized industrial growth, both for small and large-scale industries, while also taking major steps for farmers. “The Kisan Credit Card limit has been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh, ensuring better financial support for farmers,” he said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing J&K’s development, stating that PM Modi had instructed his cabinet ministers to engage with the region at the grassroots level. “The day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir will be counted among the most developed places in the world. Over the last decade, I have seen how the region has changed.”

He said, “There is no shortage of resources from the Centre. Earlier, the infrastructure budget was Rs 1,000 crore, but today it has been increased to Rs 11,000 crore,”

Rijiju said that the Centre has put relentless efforts to transform Jammu and Kashmir during the past few years. “The Union Territory has witnessed remarkable infrastructure development, with express highways and railway connectivity linking Kashmir with the rest of the country,” he said. “The events like the Khelo India Winter Games have put the region on the global tourism map.”

The Minister also emphasized that the PM Modi-led government has provided a clean and corruption-free administration. “No minister in our government has been found involved in any scam or corruption. If any act of corruption is detected, strict action will be taken. There are no loopholes in governance,” he assured.