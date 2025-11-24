No Proposal to Raise Power Tariff in J&K: CM Omar

Anantnag: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday dismissed rumours about an increase in electricity charges in Jammu & Kashmir, asserting that the Government has neither discussed nor proposed any hike in power tariffs.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, the CM Omar as per news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC said, “There is no move to hike electricity rates. I have no idea where these rumours originated. As the Power Minister as well, I can say with certainty that no such proposal has been discussed or placed before the government.”

Earlier in the day, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary jointly launched the maiden e-auction of seven limestone mineral blocks in Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch — a major step under mining reforms of the MMDR Act, 2015.

Abdullah clarified that the allocation process of these blocks remains fully under the jurisdiction of the J&K administration. “These blocks are not being handed over arbitrarily, nor does the Centre control them. The Union Ministry of Mines is only assisting to ensure transparency and efficiency in allotment,” he said.

He added that limestone is crucial for cement manufacturing, and the Government intends to promote industrial units near the mining sites to create employment opportunities for local youth.

On seat allocation in Mata Vaishno devi University, CM Omar said that the law does not restrict entry based on religion. Referring to the Mata Vaishno Devi University Act, he said, “Where was it written that boys or girls of any particular religion would be excluded? Admission has always been merit-based.”

He stressed that any deviation from merit would require Supreme Court approval, adding that bringing religion into admission processes would violate constitutional safeguards. “If decisions start being made on the basis of religion, should social welfare schemes or policing follow the same pattern?” he asked.

Abdullah advised Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma to re-examine the Assembly record, stressing that no clause allows seat distribution on religious lines.