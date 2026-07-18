No Power Is Greater Than the Power of the Pen: LG Sinha at Chinar Book Festival

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that “no power is greater than the power of the pen”, asserting that the Chinar Book Festival has emerged as a powerful movement for knowledge, youth empowerment and cultural resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said the festival has transformed from a literary event into a national platform for the exchange of ideas, intellectual discourse and cultural unity.

Sinha said the Chinar Book Festival is not merely an exhibition of books but has become a celebration of awareness, creativity and knowledge.

He congratulated the organisers, writers, publishers and all stakeholders for transforming the initiative into a people’s movement and said the festival has given fresh energy to Jammu and Kashmir’s literary and cultural traditions.

Referring to the symbolic significance of the Chinar tree, Sinha said it is not merely a tree for Kashmir but represents the Valley’s heritage, beauty and identity.

He said the festival has now become a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s resolve to transform itself into a centre of education, literature and youth empowerment.

The Lieutenant Governor said the event has evolved into a vibrant platform for dialogue, debate and intellectual exchange where writers, readers and youth are connected through ideas and literature.

Highlighting the changing environment in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said several positive transformations have taken place in recent years. He pointed out that under the Government of India’s nationwide programme marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, Jammu and Kashmir has consistently emerged among the best-performing regions in the country.

He said that in successive phases of the programme, Jammu and Kashmir secured the top position among states, with districts like Kishtwar and Poonch ranking first nationally, while several other districts also figured among the country’s top performers.

Calling it a reflection of the changing atmosphere in the Union Territory, Sinha said peace, confidence and positive thinking are gradually replacing years of uncertainty.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Chinar Book Festival sends a powerful message to the youth that books should never be seen as a burden but as companions capable of shaping lives.

“A book holds a complete conversation with life. It inspires us to think, question ourselves and become better human beings,” he said.

He lauded the National Book Trust (NBT) for aligning the festival with the objectives of the National Education Policy by promoting creativity, multilingual learning and inclusive education.

Sinha appreciated the participation of books in Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, English and several other languages, saying language connects young minds with their roots while also opening doors to the wider world.

Urging students to cultivate reading habits, the Lieutenant Governor appealed to every young person to read at least one book every month and encouraged aspiring writers to write regularly.

He also stressed that the success of a book festival should not be measured by the number of books sold but by the quality of discussions, ideas and awareness it generates.

“If this festival inspires conversations in schools, colleges and homes, and changes the course of even one young person’s life, then it has achieved its true purpose,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed hope that the Chinar Book Festival would continue to grow into a year-round movement through libraries, book clubs and literary activities across Jammu and Kashmir, making the Union Territory a national centre of knowledge, culture and creativity.

Concluding his address, Sinha prayed for the success of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and wished that the spirit of literature, culture and knowledge would continue to strengthen society with the blessings of Baba Amarnath.