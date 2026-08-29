No Player Can Reach the Top Alone; Entire Ecosystem Behind Every Success: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday highlighted the growing sporting talent among the youth of J&K and stressed the need for scientific training, institutional support and collective efforts to help athletes achieve excellence at national and international levels.

Addressing the mega celebrations of National Sports Day at Shalimar Convention Centre, SKUAST-Kashmir, Sinha congratulated the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated their achievements in sports and other fields.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the importance of providing athletes with scientific and technical knowledge across various sporting disciplines to enable them to compete at the highest level.

“No player can reach the top alone. There is a whole organisation behind it,” Sinha said, underlining the contribution of coaches, sports professionals, institutions and local communities in an athlete’s journey to success.

He also acknowledged the role of local citizens and people associated with sports in creating an ecosystem that encourages young talent and supports their growth.

Sinha said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have demonstrated immense potential and are increasingly making their presence felt in the sporting arena.

He stressed that sustained efforts, proper training and coordinated support from all stakeholders are essential for nurturing talent and producing athletes capable of bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

The National Sports Day celebrations brought together sportspersons, coaches, officials, youth and other stakeholders to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and celebrate the spirit of sports and fitness.