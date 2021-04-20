No plans of imposing lockdown in Kashmir: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Tuesday said that there is a callousness in the public which needs to be plugged sooner the better and that there was no plans to impose any sort of lockdown in the valley as the administration is following the slogan of “Jaan bhi, Jahaan bhi.”

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that last year, lockdown was imposed to save lives as there was not much knowledge about the virus and its behavior.

“With the passage of time, unlocking was done and measures were taken to prevent the spread of virus. Last year, there was no tourism and the economy suffered a lot. As the time passed, we evolved a country-wide Covid protocol that entails preventive measures like wearing of masks, using sanitzers, and maintaining distance,” Pole said.



He said that at present there are 7300 positive cases while Kashmir has recorded 1300 deaths so far. “The percentage of deaths is 1.47. In total, there were 90,000 Covid positive cases of which 80,000 recovered so far. He said that 28 lakh people were tested of which 20 lakh were done through Rapid Antigen Testing, and remaining through RTCPR.”

He said that there is a mutant virus about which “we don’t have much knowledge.” “At present we are following Covid-protocol. There is a callousness among people which needs to be plugged,” the Divisional Commissioner said. The Divisional Commissioner said that there were no plans of imposing any sort of lock down as administration is following the slogan of “Jaan Bhi aur Jahan Bhi.”

He said that there are 1500 beds available of which total occupancy is 30 percent only. “37 percent hospitals in Kashmir are having adequate oxygen facility,” Pole said, adding that the situation is not alarming in the Valley—(KNO)