No plague outbreak after Russia lab incident: WHO

London : The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Russian health authorities have reported that no recent cases of plague were registered in Irkutsk oblast following the reported death of a laboratory worker who was hospitalised with severe pneumonia, while no high-threat pathogens were detected among identified contacts.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a statement on X, said that the United Nations health agency has been following up on the reported death of the laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute since initial media reports emerged.

The worker died on October 2 after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia. Initial media reports had suggested pneumonic plague following an alleged accidental laboratory exposure.

‘In response to WHO’s verification request under the International Health Regulations, the Russian health authorities reported that no case of plague had recently been registered in Irkutsk oblast,’ Tedros said in the statement.

According to WHO, Russian authorities said an epidemiological investigation had been conducted, preventive and control measures implemented, and identified contacts placed under medical observation and tested.

They also reported that no high-threat pathogens had been detected among the contacts and that medical observation of all identified contacts had been completed.(ANI)