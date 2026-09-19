No permission sought or issued for proposed Gurez event: Govt

SRINAGAR: Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg today clarified regarding social media post circulated through the twitter handle ” Tantra in silence at gurez” that his office has neither granted any permission nor issued any authorization for conducting the said event, through an official communication.

It further stated that, “this office has no information or official communication regarding the proposed event referred to in the said social media post. No application seeking permission for the event has been received or processed by this office,” reads the clarification.

It further clarified that the said proposed event has not been authorized/approved by the Office of the Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg, and this office has no association with the organization or conduct of the event mentioned in the social media post.