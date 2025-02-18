Jammu, Feb 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today asserted that there will be no pause in anti-terror operations as clear directions have been given to security agencies to wipe out the menace.

On cross-border firing and an IED attack along the LoC, LG Sinha on Monday said the Indian Army is fully capable of dealing with any type of situation on the borders and is giving a befitting response to enemy forces.

“Indian Army is fully capable and giving a befitting response on the border,” Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here.

He was responding to a question on the recent incidents on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region, where two army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in Akhnoor sector of Jammu region on February 11.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of cross-border firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while one more army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion last week.

Indian Army’s retaliatory action also resulted in “heavy casualties” on the Pakistani side.

Ceasefire violations along the borders in J-K is rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Lt Governor said police and other security agencies are working in a close synergy, and they have been given clear directions to wipe out terrorism and end this ecosystem.

On February 12, Lieutenant Governor Sinha today said those supporting and financing terror should have to pay a heavy price.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Srinagar to review the security scenario in the Kashmir Division. The meeting was attended by DGP J&K, Nalin Prabhat; ADGP Hqrs, MK Sinha; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; IGP Crime, Dr Sunil Gupta; IGP Security, Sujit Kumar; IGP Railways, Vivek Gupta; Range DIGs, SSPs, Commandants of AP/IR Battalions and various other senior officers of J&K Police, in person and through virtual mode.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the senior police officials and heads of its various wings to work in close synergy with each other and intensify the efforts to crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is witnessing an era of peace, progress, and prosperity. I have full faith in your valor, effective, focused measures, and better institutional arrangements to make Jammu Kashmir terror-free. Improved intelligence generation, coordination, and precision in anti-terror operations are vital to meet the future security challenges,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said a 360-degree approach against terrorism is critical to enhance the capability and performance in all dimensions of security challenges. The Lieutenant Governor also asked the police officials to strictly follow the policy of property attachment in terror and narco-terror cases.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to devise a result-oriented strategy to identify and neutralize foreign terrorists active in the Kashmir valley. He called for systematic attention to the terror ecosystem, which is providing support to adversarial forces and terrorists.

“You must follow zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. I have given J&K Police and Security Forces a free hand to neutralize the terror ecosystem operating in the shadows. Those supporting and financing terrorism will have to pay a very heavy price,” the Lieutenant Governor said.