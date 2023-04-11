NEW DELHI, APRIL 11: In a meeting with health experts Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta was today assured that there is no need to panic in view of little spike in Covid-19 cases reported across the UT recently.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Health; Director SKIMS; Principals of Medical Colleges and Heads of Medicine and Microbiology of Medical Colleges; Directors of Health Services Kashmir/Jammu besides other experts from the Medical field.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon all these health experts to take all the necessary measures to tackle any issues that may arise fully. He asked them to perform the precautionary testing of individuals as per the set protocols and not to resort to either under testing or over testing in the health facilities. He impressed upon them to create ample awareness among public so that no unnecessary scare is created among them.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on taking stock of medicines and other paraphernalia before hand so that people are served better. He asked the department to give booster doses to the vulnerable groups like elderly and persons with comorbidity. He also directed them for encouraging people to observe the Covid appropriate behavior for safety of all.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary directed for constituting a three member committee under Director SKIMS with Principals of Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar as members for working out a standard protocol for treatment of patients across the health facilities of J&K for various ailments.

He also urged the committee to look into the reasons of high rate of C-section births in the UT. He advised them to suggest the corrective measures to address this issue. He further asked them to frame a mechanism in consonance with the hospitals in other regions regarding a policy for taking off days in lieu of night duty and working of medics. He also asked the Department to ensure that various wings in all hospitals must follow an inclusive approach with respect to all doctors working in the wing for ensuring equitable opportunities and due process of consultations in management of patients.

The Secretary Health informed the meeting that currently there is no ICU bed occupancy related to covid in the health facilities of the UT. He made out that the testing capacity of J&K has been augmented by many folds. He made out that the full Genome Sequencing facility has been started at SKIMS recently and other at GMC Jammu shall be started soon. He also revealed that every sample of a positive person is sent for its genome analysis as per the GoI guidelines.

The Secretary apprised the meeting that Mock Drills were conducted in 162 health facilities across the UT on 10th April to ensure Operational Readiness for management of COVID at all identified dedicated facilities including GMCs/ DHs and CHCs with specific focus on Oxygen Plants (LMO/ PSA/ Manifold), Ventilators, Logistics & Human Resources.

He gave out that the covid vaccination doses given in the age groups of 18 years & Above, 15-17 years and 12-14 years in the UT are above that of the National Average which is quiet an encouraging affair. He ascertained that there is no reason to worry and only caution can evade its possible implications.

Moreover the health experts also gave their suggestions regarding the current scenario and preparedness of J&K UT. They informed that the virus is not so lethal this time although the spread may be faster. They advised people to only take precautions so that they keep themselves safe as well as others.

It was revealed that J&K has identified around 3000 Covid beds, 1966 isolation beds, and 330 ICU beds in its hospitals. It has a capacity to generate 1,14,366 LPM of oxygen from its 154 plants. The UT also has 4 CBNAAT, 15 TRUENAT labs in its hospitals to generate tests more accurately and expeditiously.