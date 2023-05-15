JioCinema, the popular streaming platform, has launched its Premium subscription plan, giving users access to an even wider range of content. This move comes after the platform garnered a massive following by offering free streaming of popular events like the FIFA World Cup and IPL 2023, as well as blockbuster movies such as Vikram Vedha.

Users can subscribe to JioCinema Premium via the app or from a web browser. In both cases, one can subscribe to the annual OTT plan for Rs. 999. Users who currently have a Voot Select plan, which is also a part of Reliance, can get an additional discount on the JioCinema Premium subscription. However, at present, there is no exact information about this.

With the launch of JioCinema Premium, users can now enjoy even more exclusive content from leading studios like HBO. Some of the latest HBO shows that can be streamed on JioCinema Premium include The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and Succession. Plus, the platform has promised to add more exciting content to its Premium library in the coming months. Notably, the JioCinema app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

Not at present. Content such as IPL 2023, movies and web series can be accessed on JioCinema without a premium subscription. However, HBO and Warner Bros. content is only available for premium subscribers. Just like Prime Video and Hotstar, we could expect to see more affordable subscription plans in the coming days.