No more chances for aspirants who exhausted last UPSC attempt: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking extra chance in UPSC civil service exams for the candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in October 2020, Live Law reported.

The petitioners, who had given their last attempt in Civil Service Examination 2020, had sought for an extra chance citing difficulties created by COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdown. The petitioners argued that the pandemic affected their preparation and sought for extra attempt.

The Centre had initially made an offer to give extra attempt, subject to the age-bar. However, the petitioners argued for age-relaxation as well. Thereafter, the bench decided to hear the case on merits.

On 9th February, 2021, a Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra and Ajay Rastogi had reserved judgment.

At the final hearing, ASG SV Raju, appearing for the Centre had made submissions against the demand for extra chance and stated that the same was unwarranted as candidates were given sufficient time to prepare for the examination in 2020.

The hardships due to COVID19 affected all candidates uniformly and if extra chance is given to last-attempt candidates, other candidates will also start demanding the same, leading to an “endless cycle”, the ASG had added.