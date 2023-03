Srinagar, Mar 22 : Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Wednesday said that no evidence from any part of the UT was received about sightings of Ramadhan moon and therefore, the first day of the fasting month will be on Friday (March 24).

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Mufti said that no witness or evidence was received from any part of J&K about the sighting of Ramadhan moon. “Therefore, first day of Ramadhan will be on March 24 (Friday),” he said—(KNO)