SRINAGAR: The Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar Sector), Ajay Kumar Yadav, on Tuesday reiterated that Srinagar is a district characterized by peace and is devoid of any militancy presence.

His remarks came during a significant event – the flagging off of women CRPF bikers from Srinagar to Gujrat, symbolizing both the capabilities and the peaceful environment of the district.

During his address to reporters, IG Yadav highlighted the contributions of women CRPF personnel in various operations. “These operations encompass a broad spectrum, ranging from counter-insurgency endeavors to airport security, road opening parties (RoPs), and the crucial task of jail security. The IG emphasized that women have become integral participants in these sensitive operations, demonstrating their competence and dedication.”

In response to a direct inquiry regarding the presence of militancy in Srinagar, the IG CRPF swiftly dispelled any such notion. He pointed to the mega flagging off event that was occurring right in the heart of Srinagar.

“This event, marked by the energetic participation of women bikers embarking on a long journey, is an evidence of the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the district. Where is terrorism? The district is peaceful.”

When asked whether Kashmiri women could join the CRPF, he responded affirmatively, stating that Kashmiri women could indeed become a part of the force.

