He was shooting a programme aimed to ‘reduce regional inequality by improving education, broadband, and transportation services to bridge the gap between wealthy and poor areas of England’.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak forgot to wear his seatbelt in the meantime.

He has now been fined for not wearing his seatbelt while filming a social media video in a moving car. Sunak was visiting three towns in the north of England when he posted the video promoting his ‘leveling up’ program on Instagram. The video has since been taken down but can be seen in a YouTube video posted by The Guardian.

Local police had said later that day they would investigate, and confirmed late on Friday that an offense had taken place.

It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found he broke COVID-19 lockdown rules, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunak becomes the second prime minister after Johnson to have broken.