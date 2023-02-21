Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has ruled out chances of any major rain or snowfall in the Kashmir valley till the end of February.

Check out the detailed weather forecast issued by the MeT office:

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮, 21𝙨𝙩: Mainly Clear at most places.

22-25𝙩𝙝: Mainly Clear to Partly Cloudy at most places.

26-27𝙩𝙝:Generally cloudy. Possibility of light Rain/snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places.

28𝙩𝙝:Partly cloudy.

NO forecast of any major Rain/Snowfall till ending Feb.