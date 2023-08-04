Srinagar: Even as isolated parts of Jammu region received rainfall, the Meteorological Department has ruled out chances of ‘any major rainfall’ in J&K this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is the detailed weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday morning.
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:
𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Mainly hot & dry weather. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jmu&Kmr towards late afternoon/evening
5-6𝙩𝙝: Same as today.
ADVERTISEMENT
7-10𝙩𝙝: Mainly dry weather.
No forecast of any Major Rainfall this week
𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙨𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩 1 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠:.
Mainly Hot & Dry weather.No forecast of any Major Rainfall