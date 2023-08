Srinagar: Even as isolated parts of Jammu region received rainfall, the Meteorological Department has ruled out chances of ‘any major rainfall’ in J&K this week.

Here is the detailed weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday morning.

๐™๐™ค๐™ง๐™š๐™˜๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ:

๐™๐™ค๐™™๐™–๐™ฎ: Mainly hot & dry weather. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jmu&Kmr towards late afternoon/evening

5-6๐™ฉ๐™: Same as today.

7-10๐™ฉ๐™: Mainly dry weather.

No forecast of any Major Rainfall this week

๐™Š๐™ช๐™ฉ๐™ก๐™ค๐™ค๐™ ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง ๐™จ๐™ช๐™—๐™จ๐™š๐™ฆ๐™ช๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ 1 ๐™ฌ๐™š๐™š๐™ :.

Mainly Hot & Dry weather.No forecast of any Major Rainfall