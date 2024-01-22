New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, in a heartfelt speech, said that he is overjoyed that Lord Ram will no longer reside in a tent. PM Modi said that his “throat is choked and body is still shaking” as he speaks about the moment when the Ram idol was consecrated in the Ram Temple.

Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from his address after Ram Temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya:

Today, our Ram has arrived, after generations of wait. On this auspicious occasion, congratulations to everyone. There’s so much to tell but, but there’s a lump in my throat.

Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent. He will now stay in the magnificent temple.

Jan 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era.

The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice.

Ram is mentioned in the first verse in our Constitution, yet it took so many decades for this to happen. That Constitutional finally holds true to its mention.

Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today.

I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram’s name is visible everywhere.

Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution. Ram is not just ours, Ram is everyone’s. Ram is not current, Ram is eternal.

Earlier today, the Ram Lalla idol ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony was held in Ayodhya, an event that was celebrated across India and by Indians abroad. The occasion has been hailed as a ‘Diwali’ – referring to the festivities that marked Ram’s homecoming after the battle with Ravan.

