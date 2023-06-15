Many in Hollywood distribution circles couldn’t believe it when Disney revealed that the fourth Avatar, which had been set to debut in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026, will instead go out Dec. 21, 2029, while Avatar 5, previously set for release on Dec. 22, 2028, is now dated for Dec. 19, 2031. The jokes started flying, considering that films are rarely dated beyond three or four years out, much less eight-plus years, as in the case of Avatar 5.

“I started sending people emails asking what they are doing in 2031,” says one veteran distribution executive. “I told them, ‘Mark your calendars!’” Adds another distributor, “I didn’t even know what to say.”

Humor aside, building a release calendar is serious business in the arms race to grab up the most desirable dates for franchise installments and other event fare. In addition to known movies, it’s also become commonplace for a studio to date an untitled project before someone else claims a coveted weekend or holiday.

“Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last ‘Avatar’ comes out,” Zoe Saldaña humorously posted on her Instagram alongside a shocked face emoji. “I was 27 when I shot the very first ‘Avatar.’”

Saldaña’s co-star Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully in the franchise, will be 55 years old when the final “Avatar” movie hits theaters. Cameron will be 77 years old.

Based on this timeline, the final “Avatar” movie is coming 22 years after the original 2009 blockbuster.