SRINAGAR: Seventy-two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir government has ramped up testing amid reports of Covid resurgence in the country.

Official figures accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that 9108 Covid tests were conducted in Kashmir since March 23. These include 7322 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 1786 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).

Seventy-two people have tested positive. The single day highest was on March 29 when 19 people tested positive. It was followed by March 31 when 16 tested positive.

Sensing trouble, the government has launched an awareness campaign to motivate people to follow Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

“Our secretary has directed us to increase testing. He has also called for separate flu clinics. We have already increased the testing across Kashmir. We have adequate testing centers in every hospital. There is no need to open new centers because the situation is not alarming,” said Dr. Mir Mushtaq, spokesman, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.

The Directorate has also directed officers to carry out an awareness campaign so that people follow CAB. “We have to follow CAB. We have been issuing appeals from time to time. The campaign is going on social media. Director Health has come on air. CMOs and DHOs are appealing to people through various mediums that they need to follow protocols,” said Dr. Mushtaq.

Officials said there have been no hospitalizations so far in Kashmir. The government said they have enough beds available to meet any exigency.

“We have no hospitalizations so far. We have adequate facilities available. Even in the peak of Covid, we did not have any bed shortage. We are self-sufficient. We are on alert. There is nothing to panic about,” he said.

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload has increased to 15,208, according to Union Health ministry data. Five people have died in the last 24 hours. They include one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala. The death toll now stands at 5,30,867.