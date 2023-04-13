Srinagar, Apr 13 : School Education Department Thursday said that there shall be no homework for students upto Class-II while only a maximum of two hours a week shall be for Classes 3 to 5.

In a circular, Director School Education Department said that for primary classes, there will be no homework up to Class-Il and a maximum of two hours a week from Classes III-V.

The circular reads that in middle schools from Classes VI-VIII, there shall be a maximum of one hour a day that is about five to six hours a week.

It reads that at secondary and higher secondary level, there shall be a maximum of two hours a day that is about 10 to 12 hours a week.

“Teachers need to work together to plan and rationalise the amount of homework that they assign to students,” it reads.

It added further it has been given to understand that all the concerned teachers of a particular class assign homework without coordinating with each other and thus resulting in heavy burden of homework for a student.

“As such it is impressed upon the all the school heads of both government and private schools to ensure homework to students is given as per the School Bag Policy 2020 and strictly adhere to,” it reads—(KNO)