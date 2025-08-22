No hartal calendars, only Khelo India calendars: LG

Srinagar, Aug 21: Calling upon the sports persons to act as brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the Union Territory has transformed into a vibrant region during the past few years.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival at SKICC, LG Sinha urged participants to showcase J&K’s transformation to the world.

“My appeal to all sportspersons is to tell the people how J&K has developed during the past few years. You have to tell them that there are no bandh and hartal calendars anymore; now, Khelo India calendars are issued. The voices of our youth are heard in stadiums and not in the streets. These are the changes the entire nation is proud of,” he said.

Highlighting the new sporting ecosystem that has emerged in the Union Territory, he said J&K youth, who faced immense hardships over the past three decades, are now leading from the front and excelling in every discipline at par with youngsters from across the country.

LG Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Sports Minister for giving a major boost to sports in Jammu and Kashmir. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, sports have thrived in the country. J&K is a glaring example of the efforts made in the last 11 years. A vibrant sports culture has developed here with special focus on water sports and winter sports,” he said.

Recalling the successful hosting of the international Legends League in Srinagar recently, he said such events reflect the immense potential of J&K in sports. “Water sports have a bright future here. The bonding between players will make this event a grand success,” the LG said.

Referring to recent natural calamities, including the devastating cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kathua districts, LG Sinha assured the affected families of full government support. “Nature has been testing us for the past few weeks. I assure the victims that all necessary help will be provided to them,” he said.

He also underlined the significance of mega infrastructure projects in integrating the region with the rest of the country. “The rail project from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has completely integrated Kashmir with the nation,” he said.

The LG said that over the next two days, Dal Lake will remain abuzz with youthful energy and competitive spirit, showcasing the sporting excellence and cultural vibrancy of Jammu and Kashmir.