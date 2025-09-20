No Guilty Should Escape, No Innocent Be Harmed: DGP Nalin Prabhat

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Shri Nalin Prabhat-IPS on Saturday said that the police will maintain a robust security grid to ensure terrorists and their ecosystem face continuous pressure, stressing that “no guilty should escape and no innocent should be harmed” during his visit to Sopore.

DGP Prabhat visited Police District Sopore, where he inaugurated the newly established SOG Complex and chaired a high-level security review meeting with officers of Sopore Police. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Shri V.K. Birdi-IPS and DIG North Kashmir Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman-IPS.

During the meeting, SSP Sopore Shri Iftkhar Talib briefed the DGP about the prevailing security scenario and challenges in the district. The review was attended by Addl. SP Sopore, SDPOs, DySsP Ops, and SHOs of the Police District.

The DGP stressed upon maintaining a robust security grid and continuous pressure on terrorists and their ecosystem through both kinetic and non-kinetic actions. He underlined that “No guilty should escape, and no innocent should be harmed.”

He directed SDPOs and SHOs to strengthen public engagement, ensure free access for citizens, and provide immediate relief for genuine grievances. Reiterating the importance of community trust, the DGP emphasized that police stations, as the basic units of policing, must remain strong, responsive, and people-oriented.

He also underlined the need for close coordination with sister agencies, enhanced area domination, naka checking, and night patrolling to foil nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

The DGP also interacted with officials of SOG Sopore and appreciated their commitment. He urged all ranks to work with dedication, professionalism, and synergy to protect lives, property, and the hard-earned peace of the UT of J&K, reads the statement. (KNC)