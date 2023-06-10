SRINAGAR: The Meteorological Department has ruled out chances of any major rainfall till June 14.

Here is the detailed weather outlook issued by the Met Office on Saturday morning:

“● 10th-14𝙩𝙝 June: Mainly Dry but a brief spell of Shower/Thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon/evening at few places can’t be ruled out.

● Hot & dry weather likely to prevail over many parts of Jammu Division with Maximum temperature ranging between 38-40°C in plains of Jammu.

𝙊𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙉𝙊 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 14𝙩𝙝 June.”