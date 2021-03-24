No flood threat in Kashmir: I&FC

Srinagar: The incessant rainfall for the last 48 hours has thrown life out of gear in the Valley even as the officials of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department said that there was no threat of floods in the Valley as the gauges are well below the alert mark.

A top official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department said that there is no flood threat, and the gauges are below the alert mark. “At Ram Munshi Bagh the current gauge reading is 12 Ft and if it touches the 14Ft, flood spill channels will be opened which will recede the water level in Jhelum, and the gauge level in all water bodies is below normal,” he said.

“As per the forecast by MeT for today, there is no major weather activity for rainfall, so there is no situation of flood threat”, he said.

Deputy Director Meteorological department told KNO that there is possibility of improvement in the weather from this afternoon, there is no major weather activity as per the system.

As per the officials of MeT, Srinagar received 30.9 mm of fresh rainfall during the last 24 hours and recorded a temperature as low as 4.6°C while Qazigund received 47.2 mm of fresh rainfall during the last 24 hours and recorded a temperature as low as 4.0 °C.

Gulmarg also received 25.4mm of fresh rainfall and also received 15 cm fresh snowfall and recorded a temperature as low as 2.5°C.

Meanwhile, a Traffic official confirmed to KNO that Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained closed today due to landslides and shooting stones at many places on the highway—(KNO)