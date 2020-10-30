No elected CM, assembly signed August 5 decision: Omar led PAGD in Drass

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) delegation led by Omar Abdullah, Friday stated that the fight against last year’s August 05 decision by New Delhi will continue as the decisions were imposed on J&K people “illegally”.

Addressing a gathering in Drass Omar said that no elected assembly or chief minister of the state signed the August 05 2019 decision.

“We haven’t accepted (it) and will fight for the restoration of all that has been snatched and forcefully implemented,” Omar said.

He said that on the directions of PAGD president, Farooq Abdullah and vice president, Mehbooba Mufti, a combined delegation reached Kargil on Thursday to meet people there.

The visiting delegation included Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah, Waheed Parra, and Executive councillor (LAHDC) Kargil Ghulam Rasool and Mubarak shah.

Omar said the delegation had come to hold talks with the people of Kargil which will add more power to fight against the last year’s August 5 decision.

“It was a different feeling yesterday when we entered in Kargil. All names linked to J&K have been removed and we felt like guests in Kargil,” he said.

Referring to Punjab, he said that like it (Punjab) was bifurcated into three different states, people supported move likewise same was adopted in Bihar.

“It was for the very first time that such a big decision was been taken without the people’s consent and implemented by force since the decision wasn’t from the local assembly or parliament. Neither the signatures were done by the elected chief minister of the J&K,” he said, adding that “the powers were taken by the governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir illegally and without talking to us and the state was divided by downgrading it into two separate UTs.”

Omar said that they are “totally not ready” to accept the decision announced on August 05 last year and that’s why all opposition parties have come together “leaving behind their political rifts and ideologies”.

“Not for the chair, power or government formation but all the regional parties have joined hands with a sole aim to get back what has been snatched and ensure restoration of everything that has been taken away,” he said.

He said that with the support of the people of Drass and Kargil, PAGD will “fight for it and achieve the goal and act as a voice for this area.”

Witnesses said that at the end the delegation, the leaders concluded the address to people with a slogan: “Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh Kargil Aik Tha Aik Rahega’ (J&K, Ladakh and Kargil were one and will remain as one.)” (KNO)