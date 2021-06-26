No decision yet on school reopening in Kashmir: DSEK

Srinagar: Even as the number of Covid positive cases has witnessed a significant dip, schools in Kashmir will continue to have online classes.

The authorities said it had already started community classes in the rural areas that did not have access to online classes.

“There is no such order in this regard so far. We have already started community classes in all the rural areas of Kashmir valley that did not have access to online classes,” Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir told The Kashmir Monitor.

He made the comments when asked about the rumours floating on social media that schools would open from next week after the Covid break.

Mir said the decision to resume regular classes will be taken by the steering committee headed by the chief secretary. “The committee takes a call after they get feedback from the field and different agencies,” he added.

Mir said they had already started radio and television classes for students before the community classes. He said they had received good response from the students to both radio and community classes.