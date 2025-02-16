Srinagar, Feb 15: Contrary to reports suggesting the postponement of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games 2025, Secretary of Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, has denied any such decision.

Sarmad Hafeez termed the reports as mere rumors, stating that no official decision has been taken regarding rescheduling the event.

Earlier, reports were claiming that the Winter Games, originally scheduled to be held in Gulmarg from February 22-25, had been pushed to the first week of March due to insufficient snow accumulation. A statement attributed to the Winter Games Association of J&K also mentioned that new dates for athlete screenings would be announced soon.

However, Hafeez’s clarification now puts the speculation to rest, reaffirming that the event’s schedule remains unchanged unless an official decision is made.