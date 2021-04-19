In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
No decision on lockdown yet: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: The district administration Srinagar refuted reports about the imposition of lockdown in the district, saying that there was no such decision at present and that adequate beds and oxygen supply is available within the district.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad told reporters here that they have not received any decision vis-à-vis imposing the lockdown in view of spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Whenever a decision in this regard would be taken, we as an implementing agency will take necessary steps accordingly,” he said.

Asad along with other top police officers launched a drive against the transporters who are violating the COVID-19 norms.

“We have launched a drive to ensure that the directions issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are followed in spirit,” he said.

Asked about the availability of oxygen supply, he said there was no shortage of the oxygen supply and on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the administration is further setting up oxygen plants, which would be made functional shortly.

About bed capacity, DC Srinagar said that sufficient beds are available at present. “The beds are also sufficiently available at the COVID designated centres established last year by the administration,” he said.

   
