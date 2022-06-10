Giridih (Jharkhand): A woman was set ablaze by her in-laws in Jharkhand’s Giridih after they came to know that she was raped.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Rape accused Sunil Chaudhary has been arrested but the woman’s in-laws — Bahadur Pandit and Shanichar Pandit, who set her on fire, are absconding.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, the woman, resident of Nawasar village under Bangabad police station area of Giridih district, had gone to defecate when Chaudhary raped her.

On woman’s cries for help, villagers came to her rescue, but by that time the rape accused had fled. When the woman came home, her family in-laws, who came to know that she was raped, poured kerosene on her body and set her on fire.

On hearing the woman’s cries, neighbors rushed to her house and tried to save her.

The police, informed by the villagers, rushed to the spot and got the woman admitted to Giridih Sadar Hospital for treatment where she is fighting for her life.

A case has been registered against the man who raped her and those who set her afire.