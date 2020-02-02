News
No Coronavirus case reported in valley till date: Govt
Srinagar, Feb 1: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday said that the Administration is geared to meet any exigency in case of Coronavirus outbreak.
He made these remarks in a meeting convened to review the preparedness in this regard.
He directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Officers of Health Institutions to generate mass awareness regarding the symptoms and preventive methods to tackle Coronavirus disease across valley, if detected.
“Masjid Imams, Panchs, Sarpanchs, doctors, police and media should be roped in to disseminate health advisory to the public regarding the Coronavirus disease,” Div Com directed.
He asked the concerned to maintain a travel inventory of students, businessmen and traders in each district, from December 01, 2019 who have been travelling to China and other reportedly infected countries.
Domestic and foreign tourists should also be enquired with regard to the Coronavirus disease symptoms, in a humble manner, he added.
He directed the DCs to setup 24×7 helpline and publicize the contact numbers through mass media.
The meeting was informed that no Coronavirus infected case was reported in the valley till date. However, the administration has activated Rapid Response teams and made arrangements to tackle the disease.
The meeting was informed that, Health Check-up Camps were established at Airport, main Railway Stations along with teams of doctors, paramedics with special ambulance service for preliminary screening of the travellers.
It was given out that GMC has set up 26 beds, SKIMS 25 in Srinagar district besides DHSK has kept 52 beds available across Kashmir Division with Isolation wards and ventilators in each hospital and PHCs.
Besides, VTM kits, personal protection gears and dedicated staff of Microbiologist have also been kept in ready mode. The GMC has stored 11,500 triple layer, 7000 N-95 masks while as SKIMS has stored 10,000 N-95.Moreover, 2 lac triple layer masks will reach valley within a day, the meeting was informed.
The Divisional Commissioner exhorted DCs and concerned officers to adopt multi-pronged strategy including deployment of screening teams with doctors at block level, besides roping in ASHA workers.
He asked the concerned to launch an intense awareness in rural belts and remote areas of Kashmir division. Besides, printing pamphlets regarding dos and don’ts of Corona Virus disease in Urdu, Kashmiri and English languages and distributed the same in these areas, at Airport, Railway Stations, different locations on National Highway and other congested places. He asked the concerned to ply announcement vehicles on highways on daily basis.
“Bio-medical and other wastes related to patients, if any, kept in isolation wards be lifted separately and disposed-off by incinerating as per the advisory of Health & Medical Education department besides, setting up adequate beds at PCR hospital and other district police hospitals with all facilities,” he further added.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir stressed DCs and concerned officers to remain alert regarding Corona Virus disease and press surveillance teams on 24X7 jobs. Officials should maintain inter district, departmental coordination and submit real time information to the Div Com office on daily basis.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DrShahid Iqbal Choudhary, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Directors of Health Services & SKIMS, Principal GMC, senior Regional Director, Health & Medical Education, SSP Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner (central) with Div Com, Senior Doctors of Health Services & SKIMS, Officers of Airport Authority of India and other concerned officers were present in the meeting where as other Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Kashmir Division participated the meeting through video conferencing.
300 identified encroachments to be removed in Sgr: Admin
Srinagar, Feb 2: With an aim to clean Srinagar city from encroachments, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday said that the administration has begun retrieval of encroached parts of famed Khushalsar Lake, besides demolishing 25 encroachments and retrieving 30 kanals of lake area.
“This anti-encroachment drive will continue until over 300 identified encroachments are removed in Srinagar,” Dr Choudhary said. “We want a massive public support on this and people should come forward and report about the encroachments, cases of land grab across the City,” he said, adding “We have completed all the requisites formalities and has started removing encroachments and retrieving encroached parts of Khushalsar Lake,” he said.
The anti-encroachment drive begun on Saturday when the administration swung into action removing 25 encroachments including structures and compounds and retrieving over 30 kanals of lake area.
The DC has urged the general public to report to concerned authorities all cases of land-grabbing and illegal constructions on Government or common land and water bodies in the district and help the district administration in its renewed efforts to safeguard these public assets of great importance.
According to officials, this significant step that has been long overdue follows extensive preparations over the last few months during which relevant formalities – including inspections and verifications and issuance of notices to encroachers – were completed.
Notably the identified encroachments in Khushalsar lake area include around 80 illegally built residential houses—where people live — aadami-wise details of which were compiled last year by the Revenue department of the district. The other 220-odd encroachments are in the forms of fenced landholdings and plinths and sheds. These also include under-construction structures.
The encroachers who have built residential houses in the lake area have been served several eviction notices during the last several months.
While the first eviction notice was served soon after the retrieval proceedings were initiated following District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary’s visited the area in May last year the last eviction notice was served last month. The recent action against encroachments in the lake area also saw two of these residential houses coming in the path of bulldozers and being demolished.
The administration has appealed to the locals to self-demolish their residential structures and self-evict there from. It has warned that obstructions in retrieval proceedings and non-compliance with eviction orders will result in strict criminal proceedings as per the law.
Meanwhile in the light of these illegal constructions having taken place without requisite building permissions, the DM has ordered the Jammu and Kashmir Police to investigate the matter and look into possible official involvement in illegal construction of residential structures in the lake area.
Pertinently, famed Khushalsar Lake was once a vast and thriving water body with clear water and thriving vegetation — and acted as a source of livelihood for many. However, presently the lake is in highly deteriorated condition having been encroached upon at many places with illegal construction and landfilling.
The lake once stretched from Zoonimar up to the Aali Masjid but now it is considerably reduced. It is connected to the Anchar lake via a small channel. Another smaller lake, known as Gilsar, is connected to the Khushal Sar through a narrow strait, which is spanned by a bridge known as Gil Kadal. The Gilsar lake is in turn connected to the Nigeen lake via the Nallah Amir Khan. According to conservationists, until the 1970s, the Mar Canal drained into this lake providing navigability up to Ganderbal though the Anchar Lake. They say, after the filling up of the Mar canal, the condition of the lake deteriorated further.
‘Govt going tough against encroachments along water bodies’
Srinagar, Feb 2: Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday said that administration was taking several measures to stop encroachments along wetlands and other water bodies in Srinagar, asserting that the community participation was vital for conserving valley’s rich biodiversity.
Speaking at a ceremony organized by Department of Wildlife, Jammu and Kashmir Government on World Wetlands Day here, the Deputy Commissioner said that administration cracked down on the illegal encroachments along Khushhal Sar, demolishing the boundary walls and other encroachments that had been constructed over the past few months.
“Local communities play a vital role in the fight against wildlife crime and also in conserving valley’s rich biodiversity,” said Dr Choudhary in his speech. He said that engaging communities to support conservation activities is often challenging. However it bears endless fruits. He urged the Department of Wildlife to launch similar programmes—which would woo locals and community at large to help them in mission conservation.
He said that a special squad of officials has been constituted at district level—who would be closely working with the Department of Wildlife to stop illegal encroachments along wetlands and other water bodies in Srinagar.
“It is sad to spot newer constructions surrounded by wetlands. Those from the down-and-out club find it tough to get even a small piece of land after crossing technical hurdles,” he said.
He point out that there has been no let-up in the illegal attempts to fill paddy fields and wetlands despite several measures from the district administration and the concerned department.
“2014 floods taught lot of lessons to all of us at societal level as well as at policy level. We must have learnt not to mess up with Nature and its and His laws. If we don’t stop encroachments of our wetlands and water bodies, we may see many disasters coming our ways,” he said, adding “We must ensure that we save and conserve the richness of our wetlands and associated endemism for the contribution to ecosystem services. We must also ensure that our wetlands continue to provide us with resilience to the deleterious effects of climate change.”
Chief Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Yehya Naqash said that major wetlands identified in Kashmir districts face threat from excess landfilling, discharge of effluents and human encroachments. However he presented a detailed account of the works and restorations and retrievals missions carried out by the department in recent months.
He said that the Government has pledged to work in a mission mode to revive the pristine glory of the wetlands by reducing human interference.
“We are doing our best to protect and conserve these wetlands, but we need people’s cooperation at a large level. There has to be a strong opposition against the violators for ruining these areas,” he said.
“Our wetlands, teeming with rich flora and fauna, are essential for survival of mankind and migratory birds, both endemic and endangered,” he said.
The theme for this year’s World Wetland Day, ‘Wetland and Biodiversity’, which offers a unique opportunity to highland biodiversity.
He said that the Government has urged people and stakeholders to join hands in actively participating in the conservation efforts of the government aimed at protection and restoration of our wetlands.
Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir has the distinction of having one of the highest identified wetlands across the country, prominent among them being Wular Lake in Kashmir and Gharana Wetland in Jammu.
The other speakers who also spoke on the occasion highlighted the vital importance of the conservation of wetlands and region’s overall biodiversity.
They said that there was a need to strengthen the inter linkages of the wetlands to meet the requirement of the local population. Apart from the ecological, biodiversity and tourism benefits, it generates sustained awareness among the masses about the shrinking area and quality of wetlands on account of encroachments, illegal reclamation for housing and farming, industrial activity and pollution.
Earlier the, Deputy Commissioner released the wall calendar of Department of Wildlife and also gave away prizes among students—who had participated in debate and painting competition organized by the department in view of observing World Wetland Day.
FM’s recites Kashmiri poem; ‘Lotus blooming in Dal lake’
New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2020 on Saturday, followed the tradition of reciting poetry during her speech.
This year, Sitharaman chose to recite the verses of noted 20th Century Kashmiri poet, Dina Nath Kaul.
The Finance Minister recited Kaul’s ‘Myon Watan’ (My Nation) poem and then translated it in Hindi.
“Humara watan, khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa…(Our nation is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh, like a lotus blooming in Dal lake, like the passion of youth…),” the poem that Sitharaman reads.
Sitharaman’s choice of Kashmiri poem is significant as this is the first budget since the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Since the poem bears the mention of ‘Lotus blooming in Dal lake’, it can be seen as a symbolic message that BJP is making inroads in the Valley.
Kashmiri writer Dina Nath Kaul Nadim was born in Srinagar in 1916 and passed away on April 8, 1988. He mostly wrote in the Kashmiri language and his first Kashmiri poem in 1942 was dedicated to the valley — “Maej Kashir” (Mother Kashmir).
He was also honoured with the Sahitya Academy Award in 1986 for “Shihul Kul”, a collection of his poems.
The Budget speech by the Finance Minister is being keenly watched by members of all different parties in the Parliament. Investors, service-class, business community are also glued to their television sets to hear every word being narrated by her.
In her budget speech, which is ongoing as of now, Finance Minister Sitharaman has also stated that efforts made in the last five years and the enthusiasm and energy of our youth are the ignition of the country’s growth. (With agency inputs)