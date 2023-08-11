Modi government defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

PM Modi took a jibe at the INDIA bloc saying the no-confidence motion “is lucky for the BJP-led Centre” as the floor test is not for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), but for the Opposition which has moved the motion in the Parliament.

“I can see that you have decided that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA and the BJP will break all previous records with a decisive majority,” he added.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha as PM Modi spoke, complaining there was no reference to Manipur in the first 90 minutes of his speech.

Chanting ‘Manipur, Manipur’ during the prime minister’s reply, the Opposition urged him to speak on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the no-confidence motion in the House, said, “This no-confidence motion had two objectives – first, people of Manipur should get justice and second, PM Modi should speak on Manipur issue.”