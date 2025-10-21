No change in existing power schedule for now, review after Nov 15: MD KPDCL

Srinagar: Managing Director of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), on Tuesday said that there are currently no plans to change the existing power schedule in the Valley, adding that the situation will be reviewed after November 15.

Responding to queries about the winter power schedule, MD, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, told , “As of now, we have not decided anything regarding a change in the power schedule. We will review the situation after November 15 and decide accordingly.”

When asked whether the power supply will improve this winter, Shah expressed optimism, saying, “Yes, the power supply will be better this winter”.

The MD said that smart metering allows consumers to have better control over their electricity usage. “With smart meters, it is the consumer’s choice how to use electricity and manage their gadgets,” he explained.

However, Shah also urged people to use electricity judiciously. “We should all be very careful about how we use electricity, especially during the winter months when demand is at its peak,” he said.

Earlier this month, the KPDCL chief had said that the Kashmir Valley is expected to witness a more reliable power supply this winter compared to the previous year, citing significant infrastructure improvements and enhanced preparedness.

“We will ensure better power supply this winter compared to the previous one. A lot of work has been done to strengthen the network, both in towns and cities. This includes upgradation of cabling systems and installation of smart meters,” Shah had said, adding that the department is “in a much better position this year to meet the rising winter demand.”

The MD had reiterated that efforts are underway to minimize power curtailments and improve distribution efficiency across the Valley. “We are working tirelessly to provide quality and reliable electricity to our consumers,”

As the temperatures begin to drop across Kashmir, power supply remains one of the most discussed public concerns. The demand and supply situation is expected to determine whether the existing schedule will continue or be modified.(KINS)



