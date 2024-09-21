No Ceasefire Violations as Pakistan Fears Modi, Will Respond with Shells to Bullets: Amit Shah

Mendhar, Sep 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Mendhar, warned Pakistan of a strong response if any mischief occurs on the border, stating that any bullet fired would be met with artillery shells. Shah emphasized that under PM Modi’s leadership, borders have remained peaceful, unlike during Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s tenure when frequent shelling occurred.

Shah criticized Dr. Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar, blaming them for fostering terrorism in J&K and vowed not to reverse the Pahari community’s reservation, promising promotions for Paharis, Gujjars, and Bakerwals as well. He further targeted the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families for stifling democracy and depriving the region of progress. Shah also threw his support behind BJP candidate Murtaza Khan, urging Mendhar residents to back him in the upcoming elections. (KNO)