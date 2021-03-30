No case of Covid-19 mutant strain in Kashmir: Dr Naveed Nazir

‘Not necessary every vaccinated person is fully protected; vaccination can only decrease chances of mortality and severity’

Srinagar: Clearing air about new Covid-19 mutant strain, HOD of Chest Disease hospital and leading Pulmonologist, Dr. Naveed Nazir Tuesday said that no signs of the new strain have been found in Kashmir valley as of now.

Dr. Naveed, according to local news agency Kashmir Dot Com, said that no case of new Coronavirus mutant strain has been found in Kashmir valley yet, adding that from the tests which they have sent for genome sequencing no one has shown mutant till date.

Asked about cases wherein vaccinated people have contracted the virus, Dr Naveed clarified: “It is not necessary that every vaccinated person is fully protected from Covid-19, they too can get re-infected by the virus. Vaccination is effective in decreasing the rate of severity of the infection and mortality.”

He asserted that the number of positive cases and deaths related to Covid-19 have gradually increased in the past one week in valley, adding that if required precautions are not taken there is possibility of heavy spike in the positive cases.

He added that there is no surety for how long the vaccine will be effective in humans and stressed upon strict adherence of Covid related SOPs viz wearing of face masks, social distancing, avoiding public gatherings etc. (KDC)