No case of Black Fungus in Kashmir: Dr Naveed Nazir; Urges people to not panic, avoid self medication

Srinagar: There is no case of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus in Kashmir, leading pulmonologist and Head of Chest Diseases Department at CD hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said on Friday.

His statement comes hours after a 40-year-old patient from Poonch—who had recuperated of Covid-19—died of the deadly fungal infection at GMC Jammu thus becoming the first casualty due to it in J&K.

“There is no case of Mucormycosis in Kashmir Valley,” he said adding that “there was no need to panic”.

“Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness,” he said, adding, “its symptoms include one-sided facial swelling, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth that quickly become more severe and fever.”

Mucormycosis, he said, is particularly dangerous because it spreads quickly throughout the body.

“Left untreated, the infection can spread to the lungs or the brain. This can cause a brain infection.”

He however reiterated that there was no need to panic.

“Take advise from your doctor in case you get Covid-19. Control your blood sugar level and boost up your immunity,” he said, adding, “People should not take medicine unnecessarily without prescription of doctor.” (GNS)