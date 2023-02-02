Srinagar, Feb 02 : Chairperson of Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi on Thursday said that there was no ban on Mankabat at Shrines and Masjids.

“Some people are trying to use religion for their personal gains, which is unfortunate,” Andrabi said.

She added there has been no ban on Mankabat, Aurad Fateh and Dua-e-Subh anywhere in the Shrines and Masjids falling under the jurisdiction of Waqf Board.

Andrabi said that these Kalimas are gifts from the Sufi saints to the people of Kashmir—(KNO)