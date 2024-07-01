NLCO urges SMC to expedite muck removal near Gilsar

SRINAGAR: Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), made an appeal to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to promptly remove the accumulated muck near Gilsar. This appeal comes after his visit to Gilsar and Khushalsar today to oversee the progress of the ongoing Mission Ehsaas Phase-4 cleansing work.

During his visit, Wangnoo observed the muck could cause inconvenience to the local residents. He emphasized the importance of addressing this issue swiftly to ensure the well-being and comfort of the locals.

Wangnoo extended his heartfelt thanks to the LC&MA and the SMC for their unwavering support and coordination in making Mission Ehsaas a success. He also expressed his gratitude to the administration for their continuous support and to the stakeholders for their active participation in the mission.

“We have made remarkable progress in our efforts to cleanse and restore Gilsar and Khushalsar. However, the accumulated muck near Gilsar needs immediate attention. I request the SMC to expedite the removal process to prevent any further inconvenience to the locals,” said Wangnoo.

He concluded by expressing his optimism that with the continued cooperation of all involved parties, the muck removal process will be expedited, further enhancing the success of Mission Ehsaas and contributing to the well-being of the waterbodies.